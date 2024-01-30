Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Select Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Select Medical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,679,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $534,562,000 after purchasing an additional 61,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,505,000 after acquiring an additional 72,327 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,609,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,123,000 after acquiring an additional 230,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Select Medical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,866,000 after acquiring an additional 266,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at $182,140,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

