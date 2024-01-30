Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 104,078 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of American Eagle Outfitters at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 404,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 167,572 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after buying an additional 3,162,976 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after buying an additional 155,017 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,937. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

AEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

