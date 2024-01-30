Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 35,810 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,810 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of AAON by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.88.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $328,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,745.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $328,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,745.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,561,751. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

