Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 38,167 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Yelp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 96.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 221.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 172.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YELP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,112,010 shares in the company, valued at $95,251,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $451,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,112,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,251,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,178 shares of company stock worth $3,548,760. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of YELP stock opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.53 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $345.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

