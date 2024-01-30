Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 8,189 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of WD-40 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $265.24 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $163.82 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.71 and a 200-day moving average of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.29%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

