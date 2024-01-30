Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of American States Water as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after acquiring an additional 507,209 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,945,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,298,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,677.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American States Water

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. American States Water has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $99.19.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.