Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in APi Group by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in APi Group by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

APi Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $4,548,315.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.