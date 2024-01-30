Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Arcosa at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Arcosa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arcosa by 0.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Arcosa by 2.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Arcosa by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.66. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $84.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28.

Arcosa last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.04 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Arcosa's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

