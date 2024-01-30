Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Artisan Partners Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 74.68%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

