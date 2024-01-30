Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $264.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $265.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

