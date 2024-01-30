ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered ImmunoGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.77.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $29.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.90 and a beta of 1.16. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunoGen

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $325,153.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $325,153.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $46,831.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 822,462 shares of company stock valued at $17,481,292 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.