Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.02 on Monday. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $585,104.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

