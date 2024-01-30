Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.02 on Monday. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $585,104.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
About Impac Mortgage
