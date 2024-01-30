Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.72.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Infinera
Infinera Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Infinera
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Infinera by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 33.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Infinera
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.