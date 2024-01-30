Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.18

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.18 and traded as high as C$24.25. Information Services shares last traded at C$24.11, with a volume of 4,214 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISV shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Information Services from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Information Services from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.73. The firm has a market cap of C$433.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Information Services had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of C$54.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Information Services Co. will post 1.8594378 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

