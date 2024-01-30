Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,272,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 987,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 129.8 days.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 0.65. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $206.54 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

About Innergex Renewable Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.1309 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -407.69%.

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.