Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$14.50 at Desjardins

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.03.
Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.3 %
Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$277.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.30 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2196463 EPS for the current year.
Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -423.53%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Richard Gagnon bought 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,947.06. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
