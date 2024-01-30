InnovAge (INNV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect InnovAge to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. On average, analysts expect InnovAge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge Price Performance

NASDAQ INNV opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $763.67 million, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnovAge

About InnovAge

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InnovAge stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:INNV Free Report ) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of InnovAge worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.