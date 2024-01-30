Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells 81,530 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $9,888,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,580,756.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $12,904,568.40.

On Friday, January 12th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $13,133,504.64.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 101,936 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $17,712,399.36.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $15,493,308.96.

On Monday, December 11th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $13,606,052.52.

On Thursday, December 7th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $13,276,345.20.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $132.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $187.39.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.68.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

