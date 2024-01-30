Insider Selling: Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Sadler sold 15,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.25, for a total transaction of C$558,750.00.

Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$38.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.40. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 1 year low of C$27.51 and a 1 year high of C$44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENGH shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$34.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

