Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INTC. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.48.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $43.84 on Monday. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $184.83 billion, a PE ratio of 112.41, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

