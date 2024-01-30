International Paper Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for International Paper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IP. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

IP opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $756,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $1,461,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1,323.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 172,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 159,923 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

