Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Barclays

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IPG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of IPG opened at $33.40 on Monday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

