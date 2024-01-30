Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Inventergy Global shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Inventergy Global Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Inventergy Global Company Profile

Inventergy Global, Inc, an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments.

