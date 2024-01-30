iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,778,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,426,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,159,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,101,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $865.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $71.82.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

