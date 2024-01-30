iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $839.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

