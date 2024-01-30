ITT (NYSE:ITT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Get ITT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

ITT Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $122.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.41 and its 200 day moving average is $104.63. ITT has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $122.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

ITT announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 3.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ITT by 63.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 4.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.