JB Capital LLC Sells 7,948 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JB Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,397 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.16.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $409.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $242.20 and a 52 week high of $409.98.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

