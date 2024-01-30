John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $234.11 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $127.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.15.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $547,520.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $111,601.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $547,520.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $771,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

