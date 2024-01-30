Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.34 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.87.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
