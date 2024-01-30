KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Purchases 4,174 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 4,174 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $54,178.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,569,984 shares in the company, valued at $59,318,392.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 80,600 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,132.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 20,686 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $257,333.84.

On Monday, January 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 67,546 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $847,702.30.

On Thursday, January 18th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 39,680 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $496,396.80.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 19,599 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,495.27.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 47,700 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $604,359.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 69,184 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $860,648.96.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 17,605 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $214,781.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 6,013 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $75,102.37.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 41,514 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $496,922.58.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $495.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

