Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 77,800 Shares of Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $4,254,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,775,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,782,821.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE K opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $72.30.
Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.
Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
