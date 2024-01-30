Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 77,800 Shares of Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $4,254,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,775,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,782,821.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

