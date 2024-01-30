Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,400 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 513,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.06 million, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.50%. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kelly Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kelly Services news, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at $687,696.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $631,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,638.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,183. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 26.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 66.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 48.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on Kelly Services

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.