Key Tronic (KTCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Persons interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

KTCC opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KTCC. TheStreet downgraded Key Tronic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Key Tronic in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 88,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000.

About Key Tronic



Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

