Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of Kimball Electronics worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,031,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,956,000 after acquiring an additional 26,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,334,000 after buying an additional 112,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,759,000 after buying an additional 25,073 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 868,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,998,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 846,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,398,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Kimball Electronics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ KE opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $611.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $438.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

