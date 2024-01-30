KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.65 million, a PE ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 384.64, a current ratio of 384.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.12%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -573.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KREF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after buying an additional 1,164,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 592,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,930,000 after purchasing an additional 280,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

