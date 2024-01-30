KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 716,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KT by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 30,849 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,578,000. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its stake in KT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 26,090,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,475,000 after acquiring an additional 97,200 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 112.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

KT opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. KT has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that KT will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KT. StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

