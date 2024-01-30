L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.00.

LHX stock opened at $210.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,721,000 after purchasing an additional 767,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after purchasing an additional 569,427 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,200 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

