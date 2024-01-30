Lancaster Colony (LANC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $461.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. On average, analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

LANC stock opened at $181.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.27. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $220.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.52 and its 200 day moving average is $172.32.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

