Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Lantheus worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lantheus by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lantheus by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH stock opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,962 shares of company stock valued at $893,338 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LNTH. William Blair lowered shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lantheus

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

