Lazard (LAZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Lazard to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Lazard has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Lazard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZ. TheStreet lowered Lazard from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,065,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,383,000 after acquiring an additional 128,061 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lazard by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after buying an additional 462,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,773,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,150,000 after acquiring an additional 253,701 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.