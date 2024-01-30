Lee Enterprises (LEE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.
Lee Enterprises Price Performance
LEE stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.22. Lee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $23.51.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th.
Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
