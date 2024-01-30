Lee Enterprises (LEE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises Price Performance

LEE stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.22. Lee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $23.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LEE

About Lee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.