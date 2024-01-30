LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,654 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 46,987 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.8% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 218,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 71,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average of $106.40. The company has a market capitalization of $408.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

