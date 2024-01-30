Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,800 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 470,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.7 days.
Linamar Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. Linamar has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62.
Linamar Company Profile
