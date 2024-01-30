Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,800 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 470,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.7 days.

Linamar Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. Linamar has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

