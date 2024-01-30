Lincoln National Corp Acquires 123 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,226 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,396,000 after buying an additional 896,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $168.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.99. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $104.13 and a one year high of $169.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

