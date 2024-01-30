Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Bunge Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 10.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BG. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $88.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.61. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $87.86 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

