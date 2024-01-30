Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,898 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333,997 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,673,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,499,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $116.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

