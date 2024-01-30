Lincoln National Corp Has $651,000 Stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.92% of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 170,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 622,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 150,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FGRO opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The company has a market cap of $86.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19.

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in growth stocks from domestic and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FGRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

