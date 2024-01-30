Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,804.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,512.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $72.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

