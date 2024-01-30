Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $156.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $159.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.92.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

