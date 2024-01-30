Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Liquidia Stock Performance

LQDA stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $811.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.01. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 314.38% and a negative return on equity of 82.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liquidia will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LQDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Liquidia from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Insider Activity at Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs bought 139,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,163.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs bought 139,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,163.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 1,117,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $7,999,996.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,566.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading

